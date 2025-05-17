Azerbaijan's housing price index shows slight growth in 1Q2025
The residential real estate valuation metric in Azerbaijan experienced an uptick to 101.3 percent during the first quarter of 2025, relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.
