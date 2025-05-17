SecGen of TURKSOY visits “Turkic Martyrdom” monument in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev has visited the "Turkic Martyrdom" monument located in one of the historically and culturally significant regions of Azerbaijan - Shamakhi, Trend reports via TURKSOY.

The memorial was built in memory of the Ottoman soldiers who died in 1918 in the battles for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as part of the Caucasian Islamic Army. This memorial holds a special place in the common historical memory of the Turkic world.

During the visit, prayers were offered in memory of the martyrs and flowers were laid at the memorial.

"This memorial in Shamakhi is a symbol of the common history and brotherhood of our peoples. The heroes resting here gave their lives for freedom. Preserving their bright memory is our sacred duty," Rayev noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel