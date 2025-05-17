International Economic Forum: Turkmen leader reveals nation's plans to better Eurasian tie

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 17. Islamic countries must unite to create a unified energy, transport, and technological belt across Eurasia, positioning it as a crucial bridge linking the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Europe, thereby enhancing global interaction, said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen People, during the XVI International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," Trend reports.

This initiative is set to pave the way for the quickest paths in transporting energy resources, goods, and services, bringing about a world of good for the global economy.



The chairman of the Halk Maslahaty also underscored Turkmenistan's vigorous push for the "Revival of the Great Silk Road" strategy, a key piece of this grand puzzle.

“Turkmenistan is implementing large-scale energy, transport, and infrastructure projects in Asia, including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, electricity transmission lines, optical fiber communication networks, and railways connecting Central and South Asia with the Middle East and the Far East,” said Berdimuhamedov.

He expressed confidence that these projects would enhance energy security, provide greater access to resources and transport corridors for many nations, and foster trade growth, job creation, social development, political stability, and strengthened mutual trust. Furthermore, he underlined the importance of developing multimodal transit routes through the Caspian and Black Sea basins.

"The successful implementation of these initiatives requires a comprehensive, systematic approach and robust political-diplomatic support at the international level, including within the framework of the United Nations," he noted.

