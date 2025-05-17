Number of Azerbaijani students looking into American education growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ There has been a consistent increase in the number of Azerbaijani students enrolling in American universities, Hugo Guevara, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, told reporters on the sidelines of the EducationUSA exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"It is encouraging that the United States remains a destination of choice for students worldwide, drawing more than 1.1 million international students last year. Among them were 1,100 from Azerbaijan, marking a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year. This steady growth over the past several years underscores the rising demand for American higher education among Azerbaijani students," he stated.

According to Guevara, over the past decades, more than 8,000 students from Azerbaijan have studied in the US, returned home, and applied their acquired knowledge in practice.

"I believe they are becoming an important part of their country’s future thanks to the opportunities and experience that an American education provides," he added.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the American Councils for International Education, organized the EducationUSA Alumni Fair for high school and university students, as well as their parents.

The event features over thirty booths where Azerbaijani alumni of US universities and embassy representatives share experiences and provide information on exchange programs and educational fields ranging from science and art to business and public policy.

The exhibition brings together students and parents to check out educational opportunities in the US, covering everything from undergraduate to graduate and exchange programs. US consular staff are also on hand to walk you through the student visa procedures.

