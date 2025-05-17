Azerbaijan expands tourism footprint in liberated regions with new hotels
Tourism is steadily growing in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with 18 hotels now operating across key regions such as Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam, Zangilan, and Lachin. Infrastructure development continues, highlighted by the 2023 opening of a 7.5-hectare recreational park near the Sugovushan reservoir, aimed at boosting family tourism and leisure activities.
