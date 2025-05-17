Uzbekistan's NMMC breaks new ground with oversubscribed international bond launch

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC), one of the world's top gold producers, has stepped up its game in the international capital markets by rolling out a successful debut bond offering on the London Stock Exchange. The oversubscribed placement points to strong global investor confidence in both the company and Uzbekistan’s broader economic outlook.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register