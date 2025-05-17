President Lukashenko highlights strong Kazakhstan-Belarus relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Belarus.

"Thanks to your skilled leadership, friendly Kazakhstan today successfully addresses key tasks in ensuring sustainable economic growth and comprehensive modernization of the political system. The contribution of Astana to the implementation of the international agenda is becoming even more significant," Lukashenko noted in his congratulations.

According to him, Minsk highly values the warm relations that have developed between the two countries and attaches great importance to their further development.

"I am confident that the principles of mutual trust and equality inherent in the Belarusian-Kazakh multi-format dialogue will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for strengthening bilateral partnership," emphasized the President of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko also wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, inexhaustible life energy, optimism, and new achievements for the benefit of Kazakhstan and its citizens.