Azerbaijan’s Tourism Agency advances infrastructure dev't in nation's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ Since December 2023, Azerbaijani citizens have been able to travel by private car to liberated territories such as Shusha and Sugovushan, with access extended to Lachin since April 2024, following the established rules and permits obtained through the "Yolumuz Qarabağa" (Our Road to Karabakh) portal, the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency said in a statement to Trend.

Starting from May 20, 2025, citizens will also be allowed to visit other key locations, including Khankendi, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Khojaly, and Aghdara, by private vehicle based on permits issued via the same portal.

The agency noted that to ensure accessibility, relevant state bodies are enhancing road infrastructure. Projects such as the construction of roads connecting Barda-Aghdam, Ahmedagali-Alybeyli-Naftalan-Aghdam, Aghdam-Fuzuli, Zefer Yolu, Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil, Fuzuli-Shusha, and Zangilan-Gubadli aim to provide comfortable and safe travel for citizens.

To accommodate tourists visiting the liberated cities and districts, hotel and catering facilities are operational. Currently, there are four hotels in Shusha, ten in Khankendi, two in the Agdam district, and one each in the Zangilan and Lachin districts.

The agency emphasized that it continues to develop tourist infrastructure in these territories.

For enhanced public recreation, a park was created around the reservoir in Sugovushan village in October 2023. The park features walking paths along the shore, benches, gazebos, a children’s playground, and sports facilities. It also houses a tourist information center, café, floating pier, and parking lot within its 7.5-hectare area.

Further infrastructure development is underway around the Shahbulag fortress and Sarsang reservoir, as well as in Tug village and the town of Hadrut, with phased preparations for receiving tourists.

The agency plans to develop the “Victory Road” (Zəfər Yolu) tour route starting from the Fuzuli district and organize day and multi-day tours in the Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli districts based on a public-private partnership model.

