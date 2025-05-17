Kyrgyzstan, UK credit agency mull over co-op in agriculture and renewable energy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 17. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and Tim Reid, Chief Executive Officer of the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) CEEDI agency, met to examine possible collaboration in the renewable energy and agricultural sectors, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The two parties conducted a comprehensive evaluation of initiatives slated for execution under the auspices of a concessional credit facility extended to Kyrgyzstan. Amangeldiev underscored the criticality of fortifying economic synergies with the UK and highlighted the nation’s recognition of UKEF’s readiness to bolster initiatives that advance sustainable development paradigms.

Reid, for his part, put his cards on the table, confirming UKEF’s willingness to roll up its sleeves and partner with Kyrgyzstan in funding a variety of projects using the agency’s tools.

Previously, UK Export Finance articulated its preparedness to extend a financial envelope of 1.8 billion pounds sterling (circa $2.3 billion) for the facilitation of project execution across a spectrum of sectors in Kyrgyzstan.