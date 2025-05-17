Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 5 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 6 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 9 - May 16 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0043 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.024885 manat and amounted to 1.90144 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 5 1.9274 May 12 1.9087 May 6 1.9252 May 13 1.8896 May 7 1.9286 May 14 1.9019 May 8 1.9241 May 15 1.9026 May 9 - May 16 1.9044 Average rate per week 1.926325 Average rate per week 1.90144

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0644 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 2.1056 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 5 2.0529 May 12 2.0606 May 6 2.1118 May 13 2.0988 May 7 2.0859 May 14 2.1290 May 8 2.1054 May 15 2.1146 May 9 - May 16 2.1250 Average rate per week 2.089 Average rate per week 2.1056

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0439 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000205 manat and amounted to 0.04382 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira May 5 0.0441 May 12 0.0439 May 6 0.0440 May 13 0.0438 May 7 0.0440 May 14 0.0438 May 8 0.0440 May 15 0.0438 May 9 - May 16 0.0438 Average rate per week 0.044025 Average rate per week 0.04382

To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.

