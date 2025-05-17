Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 17 May 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 5

1.7

May 12

1.7

May 6

1.7

May 13

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 14

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 15

1.7

May 9

-

May 16

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0043 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.024885 manat and amounted to 1.90144 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 5

1.9274

May 12

1.9087

May 6

1.9252

May 13

1.8896

May 7

1.9286

May 14

1.9019

May 8

1.9241

May 15

1.9026

May 9

-

May 16

1.9044

Average rate per week

1.926325

Average rate per week

1.90144

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0644 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 2.1056 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 5

2.0529

May 12

2.0606

May 6

2.1118

May 13

2.0988

May 7

2.0859

May 14

2.1290

May 8

2.1054

May 15

2.1146

May 9

-

May 16

2.1250

Average rate per week

2.089

Average rate per week

2.1056

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0439 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000205 manat and amounted to 0.04382 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

May 5

0.0441

May 12

0.0439

May 6

0.0440

May 13

0.0438

May 7

0.0440

May 14

0.0438

May 8

0.0440

May 15

0.0438

May 9

-

May 16

0.0438

Average rate per week

0.044025

Average rate per week

0.04382

To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.

