Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0043 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.024885 manat and amounted to 1.90144 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
May 5
|
1.9274
|
May 12
|
1.9087
|
May 6
|
1.9252
|
May 13
|
1.8896
|
May 7
|
1.9286
|
May 14
|
1.9019
|
May 8
|
1.9241
|
May 15
|
1.9026
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1.9044
|
Average rate per week
|
1.926325
|
Average rate per week
|
1.90144
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0644 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 2.1056 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
May 5
|
2.0529
|
May 12
|
2.0606
|
May 6
|
2.1118
|
May 13
|
2.0988
|
May 7
|
2.0859
|
May 14
|
2.1290
|
May 8
|
2.1054
|
May 15
|
2.1146
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
2.1250
|
Average rate per week
|
2.089
|
Average rate per week
|
2.1056
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0439 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000205 manat and amounted to 0.04382 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
May 5
|
0.0441
|
May 12
|
0.0439
|
May 6
|
0.0440
|
May 13
|
0.0438
|
May 7
|
0.0440
|
May 14
|
0.0438
|
May 8
|
0.0440
|
May 15
|
0.0438
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
0.0438
|
Average rate per week
|
0.044025
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04382
To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.
