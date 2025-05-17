Shifts in US stance make it harder to negotiate nuclear deal - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ Repeated changes in the United States’ position are obstructing the progress of ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting organized by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and attended by representatives from the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs (Pugwash) in Tehran, Araghchi noted that contradictory stances from US officials complicate the negotiation process and reveal a lack of seriousness in meeting the demands of diplomatic efforts.

He added that despite conflicting views expressed in the media, Iran remains committed to advancing its principled and lawful position within the framework of its international obligations.

Araghchi stressed that Iran is serious about developing peaceful nuclear knowledge and technology. He added that Tehran is ready to continue talks and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other parties to build trust regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel