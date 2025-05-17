Tengizchevroil reports steady direct contributions to Kazakhstan’s budget in Q1 2025

Tengizchevroil (TCO) is truly the bread and butter of Kazakhstan's economy, lending a helping hand with financial contributions, giving local businesses a leg up, and pouring resources into domestic development like there's no tomorrow. The company is all about putting its best foot forward with Kazakhstani content and keeps its nose to the grindstone by forging solid partnerships with local suppliers and state enterprises.

