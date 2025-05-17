Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 17

Iran Materials 17 May 2025 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 37 currencies increased, and 8 currencies decreased compared to May 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,633 rials, and one euro is 639,089 rials, while on May 15, one euro was 640,066 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 17

Rial on May 15

1 US dollar

USD

573,633

571,283

1 British pound

GBP

760,453

759,817

1 Swiss franc

CHF

683,160

680,176

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,561

58,730

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,128

55,146

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,659

85,784

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,705

6,692

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,197

155,557

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,866,063

1,857,941

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,711

202,809

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,833

389,785

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,407

73,179

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,490,096

1,483,858

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

410,007

409,062

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,743

337,937

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,700

31,308

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,774

14,737

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,097

7,108

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,591

156,946

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,789

43,609

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

366,725

368,229

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,969

152,342

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,525,620

1,519,370

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

441,097

439,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,356

470,068

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,192

19,115

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,850

418,047

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,157

103,871

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,565

79,270

100 Thai baht

THB

1,716,353

1,709,062

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,566

133,143

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,275

408,239

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

809,073

805,759

1 euro

EUR

639,089

640,066

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,602

112,412

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,421

208,434

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,805

34,486

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,177

8,113

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,183

174,477

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,431

336,049

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,027,326

1,023,609

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,662

55,048

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,937

162,846

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,095

6,129

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 798,684 rials and $1 costs 716,882 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 776,930 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 827,000–830,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials.

