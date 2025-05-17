Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 37 currencies increased, and 8 currencies decreased compared to May 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,633 rials, and one euro is 639,089 rials, while on May 15, one euro was 640,066 rials.

Currency Rial on May 17 Rial on May 15 1 US dollar USD 573,633 571,283 1 British pound GBP 760,453 759,817 1 Swiss franc CHF 683,160 680,176 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,561 58,730 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,128 55,146 1 Danish krone DKK 85,659 85,784 1 Indian rupee INR 6,705 6,692 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,197 155,557 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,866,063 1,857,941 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,711 202,809 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,833 389,785 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,407 73,179 1 Omani rial OMR 1,490,096 1,483,858 1 Canadian dollar CAD 410,007 409,062 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,743 337,937 1 South African rand ZAR 31,700 31,308 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,774 14,737 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,097 7,108 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,591 156,946 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,789 43,609 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 366,725 368,229 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,969 152,342 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,525,620 1,519,370 1 Singapore dollar SGD 441,097 439,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,356 470,068 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,192 19,115 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,850 418,047 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,157 103,871 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,565 79,270 100 Thai baht THB 1,716,353 1,709,062 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,566 133,143 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,275 408,239 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 809,073 805,759 1 euro EUR 639,089 640,066 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,602 112,412 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,421 208,434 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,805 34,486 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,177 8,113 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,183 174,477 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,431 336,049 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,027,326 1,023,609 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,662 55,048 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,937 162,846 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,095 6,129

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 798,684 rials and $1 costs 716,882 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 776,930 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,356 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 827,000–830,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials.

