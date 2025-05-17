Kyrgyzstan rolls out new rules for bringing in and using foreign vehicles

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 17. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has given the green light to new rules that will steer the entry and operation of foreign-registered motor vehicles in the country, Trend reports via the Cabinet.

The decision looks to roll out the presidential decree "On Measures to Legalize Motor Vehicles," issued on December 31, 2024, and is set to sort out and manage the use of foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan.

The recently instituted regulations delineate the protocols, stipulations, and duties pertaining to vehicles registered internationally during their transient or enduring presence within the jurisdiction, alongside the liabilities of their proprietors.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, during the period of January to February 2025, the nation recorded an influx of 18,627 passenger vehicles, amounting to a monetary value of $149.9 million. This represents a substantial contraction of 33.1 percent in unit volume and a staggering 68.8 percent in fiscal value relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, which saw the importation of 27,844 vehicles with a cumulative worth of $480.2 million.

In the fiscal year 2024, Kyrgyzstan executed the procurement of 184,915 passenger vehicles, aggregating a valuation of $2.7 billion.

