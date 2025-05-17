IEA revises 2025 oil demand forecast upward
Photo: IEA/Facebook
Global oil demand surged in the first quarter of 2025, rising by 990,000 barrels per day year-on-year, according to the International Energy Agency. However, the IEA expects growth to slow for the remainder of the year, with full-year demand increasing by an average of 740,000 barrels per day.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy