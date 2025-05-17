IEA revises 2025 oil demand forecast upward

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global oil demand surged in the first quarter of 2025, rising by 990,000 barrels per day year-on-year, according to the International Energy Agency. However, the IEA expects growth to slow for the remainder of the year, with full-year demand increasing by an average of 740,000 barrels per day.

