Iran ramps up crude oil storage capacity

Iran has boosted crude oil storage capacity at its Kharg Operational Area terminals by two million barrels, with the re-commissioning of facilities No. 25 and 26. NIOC CEO Hamid Bovard stated that this expansion will improve export flexibility and reduce costs. Additionally, repairs on five oil tankers will further support Iran's crude oil exports.

