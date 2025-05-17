Role of Nakhchivan is very important for Turkic world - SecGen of TURKSOY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The role of Nakhchivan is very important for the Turkic world, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev said on May 13, Trend reports.

He noted that the role of Nakhchivan in the unity of the Turkic world is very significant.

"Today I am participating in the presentation of books by world-famous Hungarian writer and statesman Sandor Lezsak at Nakhchivan State University. The role of Nakhchivan is very important for the Turkic world. Nakhchivan is very significant for the unity of the Turkic world. Nakhchivan is a sacred place in history and culture. I would like to note that Heydar Aliyev is a great personality of Azerbaijan, who was born on the land of Nakhchivan. He is the architect of our Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev is a person who made a great contribution to the Turkic world. I am very proud that today I am on the land of Heydar Aliyev. Thank you very much,” the Secretary General added.