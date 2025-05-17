Turkmenhimiya announces tender for the purchase of material and technical resources
The State Concern Turkmenhimiya has announced an international tender for the purchase of material and technical resources. The tender includes multiple lots covering metal and construction materials, equipment, electrical products, motor vehicles, chemical products, and more. Bidders are required to submit their proposals by May 25, 2025, along with a non-refundable fee.
