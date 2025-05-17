Azerbaijan's Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor faces cargo volume cut in 1Q2025

Photo: Azerbaijan Railways

The cargo volumes making their way through the Azerbaijani stretch of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor took a bit of a nosedive in early 2025 compared to the year before. Rail, sea, and road transport all pulled their weight in moving hefty loads of cargo, with transit goods making up a big slice of the pie across all modes.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register