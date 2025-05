BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova have arrived in the Vatican on a working visit on 17 May to attend the official inauguration ceremony of the Pope Leo XIV, Trend reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at the international airport of Rome by Vatican officials, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov and our country's ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov.