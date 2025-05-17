Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price declines

On May 17, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 717 million rials (about $1,250), down from earlier in the week. The price drop follows continued market fluctuations after the adoption of a floating exchange rate. Older coins and gold in smaller denominations also saw varied prices.

