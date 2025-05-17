Azerbaijan tallies cargo transportation via South-West Transport Corridor in 1Q2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In the first quarter of this year, the wheels were turning as cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani segment of the South-West Transport Corridor hit a solid 134,700 tons. As per the figures from the State Statistical Committee, this marks a whopping 56.1 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year.
