Azerbaijan tallies cargo transportation via South-West Transport Corridor in 1Q2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In the first quarter of this year, the wheels were turning as cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani segment of the South-West Transport Corridor hit a solid 134,700 tons. As per the figures from the State Statistical Committee, this marks a whopping 56.1 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year.

