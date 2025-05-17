Azerbaijan Army conducts exercise with psychologists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Important steps are being taken to enhance the professional training of psychologists in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A special psychological exercise was organized at the Military Management Institute of the National Defence University. The exercise is focused on enabling military psychologists to perform more effectively in various extreme conditions.

As part of the program, psychologists invited from Türkiye delivered presentations on the topics of “Personality Disorders” and “Blackboard Therapy.” The specialists provided participants with detailed information on the power of verbal influence in interpersonal communication, the impact of words in self-control, as well as the key signs of personality disorders.

In the end, interactive tasks were fulfilled to assess both theoretical and practical knowledge. Additionally, participants’ questions were answered.