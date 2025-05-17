Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss prospects for implementing joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a meeting with the delegation of the State of Utah (USA), during which a wide range of issues on strengthening investment, trade, economic and financial cooperation was considered, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in a number of priority areas, including the extraction and processing of critical minerals, the development of information technology, educational programs, the metallurgical industry, agriculture, and transport and logistics infrastructure.

Particular emphasis was placed on finding common ground between the industrial potential of Uzbekistan and the technological capabilities of the State of Utah, as well as on strengthening interregional ties and facilitating the establishment of direct contacts between the business communities of the two sides.

Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in all areas discussed, with an emphasis on sustainable development and technological partnership.