Winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2025 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Basel, Switzerland, Trend reports.

The winner of the contest was an Austrian singer JJ with the song "Wasted Love".

26 performers took part in the decisive stage: 20 artists who passed the selection based on the results of the semi-finals, as well as representatives of the so-called "Big Five" - ​​Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Germany and France - and the host country, Switzerland.

The name of the winner was determined by the results of a combined vote of viewers and a professional jury.