Cargo flow on Azerbaijan segment of North-South corridor sees slight hike in 1Q2025

Cargo transportation along a major Azerbaijani transport corridor saw a slight uptick in early 2025 compared to the previous year, just a drop in the bucket but a step in the right direction. All in all, the wheels of freight movement across the country’s transport network kept on turning, showcasing Azerbaijan’s pivotal role as a regional transit hub.

