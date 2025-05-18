Cargo flow on Azerbaijan segment of North-South corridor sees slight hike in 1Q2025
Cargo transportation along a major Azerbaijani transport corridor saw a slight uptick in early 2025 compared to the previous year, just a drop in the bucket but a step in the right direction. All in all, the wheels of freight movement across the country’s transport network kept on turning, showcasing Azerbaijan’s pivotal role as a regional transit hub.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy