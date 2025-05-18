OECD oil demand rises sharply in Q1 2025, long-term decline expected
Oil demand in OECD countries rose sharply in the first quarter of 2025, driven by colder-than-usual weather and increased use of heating fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. Despite this early boost, the IEA expects demand across the region to decline over the course of the year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy