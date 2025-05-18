OECD oil demand rises sharply in Q1 2025, long-term decline expected

Oil demand in OECD countries rose sharply in the first quarter of 2025, driven by colder-than-usual weather and increased use of heating fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. Despite this early boost, the IEA expects demand across the region to decline over the course of the year.

