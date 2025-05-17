Azerbaijan sees steady rise in freight movement via East-West transport corridor in 4M2025

Azerbaijan saw a jump in cargo volumes along the East-West transport corridor in early 2025, hitting about 4 million tons — a step up from nearly 3.8 million tons the year before. The country also moved around 3 million tons by rail, over 1 million by sea, and 2 million by road, keeping its nose to the grindstone as a vital regional transit hub.

Access to paid information is limited