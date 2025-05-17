Azerbaijan's "ASAN Khidmet" set to purchase fire safety systems' tech support services
The State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, along with "ASAN Khidmet" centers, has issued a tender for technical support services for fire safety systems. Proposals must be submitted by 16:00 (GMT+4) on June 12, 2025, with the tender package opening scheduled for the same time.
