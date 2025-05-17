Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.2 manat, or $58.9 (1.8 percent), at the end of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 113.5 manat, or $66.7 (2 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,688 manat ($3,345).

Gold ounce value change May 5 5,536 manat ($3,256) May 12 5,572 manat ($3,277) May 6 5,718 manat ($3,363) May 13 5,527 manat ($3,251) May 7 5,750 manat ($3,382) May 14 5,479 manat ($3,222) May 8 5,748 manat ($3,381) May 15 5,334 manat ($3,137) May 9 - May 16 5,472 manat ($3,218) Average weekly rate 5,688 manat ($3,345) Average weekly rate 5,477 manat ($3,221)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 0.84 manat, or $0.49 (1.5 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.3 manat, or $32.5, which is 0.7 percent, or 0.38 manat ($0.22), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 5 54.7 manat ($32.1) May 12 55.9 manat ($32.8) May 6 56.2 manat ($33) May 13 56.1 manat ($33) May 7 56 manat ($32.9) May 14 55.4 manat ($32.5) May 8 55.7 manat ($32.7) May 15 54 manat ($31.7) May 9 - May 16 55.1 manat ($32.4) Average weekly rate 55.7 manat ($32.7) Average weekly rate 55.3 manat ($32.5)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week decreased by 21.3 manat, or $12.5 (1.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 23.5 manat, or $13.8 (1.4 percent), to 1,687 manat ($992.3) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 5 1,643 manat ($966.4) May 12 1,705 manat ($1,002) May 6 1,659 manat ($975.8) May 13 1,682 manat ($989.4) May 7 1,677 manat ($986.4) May 14 1,689 manat ($993.5) May 8 1,674 manat ($984.7) May 15 1,675 manat ($985.2) May 9 - May 16 1,684 manat ($990.5) Average weekly rate 1,663 manat ($978.2) Average weekly rate 1,687 manat ($992.3)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.9 manat ($22.8), or 2.3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by 5.20 manat ($3), or 0.3 percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,630 manat ($958.8).

Palladium ounce value change May 5 1,628 manat ($957.6) May 12 1,671 manat ($982.9) May 6 1,616 manat ($950.5) May 13 1,616 manat ($950.5) May 7 1,651 manat ($971.1) May 14 1,617 manat ($951.1) May 8 1,649 manat ($970) May 15 1,617 manat ($951.1) May 9 - May 16 1,632 manat ($960) Average weekly rate 1,636 manat ($962.3) Average weekly rate 1,630 manat ($958.8)

To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.

