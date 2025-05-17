Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.2 manat, or $58.9 (1.8 percent), at the end of last week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 113.5 manat, or $66.7 (2 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,688 manat ($3,345).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
May 5
|
5,536 manat ($3,256)
|
May 12
|
5,572 manat ($3,277)
|
May 6
|
5,718 manat ($3,363)
|
May 13
|
5,527 manat ($3,251)
|
May 7
|
5,750 manat ($3,382)
|
May 14
|
5,479 manat ($3,222)
|
May 8
|
5,748 manat ($3,381)
|
May 15
|
5,334 manat ($3,137)
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
5,472 manat ($3,218)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,688 manat ($3,345)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,477 manat ($3,221)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 0.84 manat, or $0.49 (1.5 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.3 manat, or $32.5, which is 0.7 percent, or 0.38 manat ($0.22), less than the previous week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
May 5
|
54.7 manat ($32.1)
|
May 12
|
55.9 manat ($32.8)
|
May 6
|
56.2 manat ($33)
|
May 13
|
56.1 manat ($33)
|
May 7
|
56 manat ($32.9)
|
May 14
|
55.4 manat ($32.5)
|
May 8
|
55.7 manat ($32.7)
|
May 15
|
54 manat ($31.7)
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
55.1 manat ($32.4)
|
Average weekly rate
|
55.7 manat ($32.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
55.3 manat ($32.5)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week decreased by 21.3 manat, or $12.5 (1.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 23.5 manat, or $13.8 (1.4 percent), to 1,687 manat ($992.3) compared to the previous week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
May 5
|
1,643 manat ($966.4)
|
May 12
|
1,705 manat ($1,002)
|
May 6
|
1,659 manat ($975.8)
|
May 13
|
1,682 manat ($989.4)
|
May 7
|
1,677 manat ($986.4)
|
May 14
|
1,689 manat ($993.5)
|
May 8
|
1,674 manat ($984.7)
|
May 15
|
1,675 manat ($985.2)
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1,684 manat ($990.5)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,663 manat ($978.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,687 manat ($992.3)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.9 manat ($22.8), or 2.3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by 5.20 manat ($3), or 0.3 percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,630 manat ($958.8).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
May 5
|
1,628 manat ($957.6)
|
May 12
|
1,671 manat ($982.9)
|
May 6
|
1,616 manat ($950.5)
|
May 13
|
1,616 manat ($950.5)
|
May 7
|
1,651 manat ($971.1)
|
May 14
|
1,617 manat ($951.1)
|
May 8
|
1,649 manat ($970)
|
May 15
|
1,617 manat ($951.1)
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1,632 manat ($960)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,636 manat ($962.3)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,630 manat ($958.8)
To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.
