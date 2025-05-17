Local cars drive growth in Kazakhstan’s booming vehicle sales in April 2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

In April 2025, Kazakhstan hit the ground running with a significant uptick in vehicle sales, showing a marked improvement compared to the same time last year. Year-to-date sales have really hit the ground running, showing strong growth all around. Domestic cars made quite a splash in the market, showing that consumers have their faith in local brands, thanks to their quality, affordability, and after-sales service that really hits the nail on the head. Hyundai took the cake in sales, with Chevrolet and Kia hot on their heels, while Jetour, Skoda, and Lada are really hitting their stride with impressive growth.

