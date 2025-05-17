Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Capital of Kyrgyzstan soon to be home to multi-use complex

Kyrgyzstan Materials 17 May 2025 15:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 17. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek for the construction of the new multifunctional complex Beta Stores, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, who noted that the project will include a modern 21-story complex made up of three towers, designed with advanced technologies to ensure safety, efficient logistics, and aesthetic appeal.

It was noted that Turkish investors are involved in the project. Kasymaliev highlighted the favorable investment climate in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s steady economic growth, and ongoing infrastructure and social development initiatives.

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Bishkek into a modern, environmentally friendly, and livable city, noting that the complex will include a parking area with more than 550 spaces.

