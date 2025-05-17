President Ilham Aliyev's Tirana summit part airs Brussels' strategic trust in Azerbaijan - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the 6th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is a clear reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing international standing and a new phase in its relationship with the European Union (EU), Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to the expert, this participation once again showed that Azerbaijan is seen as a trustworthy and key player, not just in Europe but also on the wider geopolitical stage.

“Over the past years, Azerbaijan-EU relations have gone through various complex phases. Certain circles had long attempted to direct Azerbaijan through pressure and double standards. However, these efforts failed against Azerbaijan’s principled stance based on national interests. Baku has preserved an independent and determined foreign policy, proving that no political center can interfere in its domestic or regional affairs. This approach gradually brought more realism into the EU’s policies and helped steer the relationship back toward a constructive path. President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership played the most crucial role in this transformation," he said.

Garayev emphasized that Azerbaijan has shown its mettle not just as a powerhouse of energy but also as a key player in tackling global hurdles, championing stability, and fostering win-win partnerships.

“Azerbaijan’s contributions in energy security, the development of alternative transportation routes, counter-terrorism, and similar areas are now indispensable for Europe. The meetings held between President Ilham Aliyev and European leaders, including the direct engagement of the European Commission’s leadership, clearly show that this reality is recognized at the political level. In contrast, countries like Armenia have attempted to position themselves as the EU’s sole dialogue partner by playing geopolitical games. However, such efforts, based on artificial constructs rather than genuine cooperation, have not been sustainable. Azerbaijan has demonstrated through concrete outcomes that a collaborative model which serves European interests without compromising national priorities is achievable. Baku has thus confirmed its political leadership in the region through smart and pragmatic diplomacy,” he added.

Garayev also pointed out that the European leaders were all ears to meet President Ilham Aliyev during the summit in Albania, which spoke volumes about the high esteem in which they hold both the Azerbaijani state and its leader.

“As we saw in the footage, it was the European leaders themselves who approached President Aliyev, eager to speak with him. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. These moments confirm Azerbaijan’s significant role in the current global order and in shaping Europe’s future strategies. Azerbaijan’s diplomacy is rooted not in unipolar dynamics but in multilateral and balanced cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev’s development of strategic ties with China, his strengthened relations with Central Asia and the Middle East, and his continued engagement with Europe reflect the country’s growing diplomatic flexibility. Today, Baku serves not only as a geographic bridge between East and West, North and South, but also as a political one,” he said.

The political analyst added that the summit being hosted in Albania also underscores the strategic importance of Azerbaijan’s presence.

“Holding the summit in Albania carries both symbolic and strategic weight. In recent years, Azerbaijan has advanced its relationship with Albania and is actively pursuing diplomacy in the Balkans. The personal friendship and mutual trust between President Ilham Aliyev and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama form the foundation of this partnership. Baku is giving special importance to expanding its political and economic presence in the Balkans and views Albania as a reliable and promising partner. During the presentation of the ‘Nur’ project in Korçë, Prime Minister Edi Rama referred to President Aliyev’s support as ‘unique and invaluable,’ saying: ‘He is a sincere friend of Albania and the Albanian people.’ These remarks reflect the special role President Aliyev plays in the development of Azerbaijani-Albanian relations. The respect and trust he has earned in Albanian society are clearly reflected in these words. Today, Balkan states recognize Azerbaijan as a stable, reliable, and pragmatic partner,” he noted.

Garayev drove home that all of this proves President Ilham Aliyev’s farsighted and balanced foreign policy not only strengthens Azerbaijan’s international position but also affirms the country as a trustworthy partner and a stable, dialogue-oriented leader on the global stage.

“Baku has become a key player not only regionally but also globally in strategic developments. The evolution of ties with Europe and deepening cooperation with Balkan nations are further proof of Azerbaijan’s successful multi-vector diplomacy. This trend shows that Azerbaijan will continue to play a major role in international political and economic affairs in the years to come,” he concluded.

