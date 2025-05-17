Iran enhances underground storage at its Sarajeh gas field

As part of ongoing attempts to expand, Iran's Sarajeh gas field will be able to store 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas each year. At the moment, it is used as an underground storage facility. With the help of new wells and pipelines, this project aims to fix gas problems by putting gas in during the warmer months and taking it out during the colder months.

