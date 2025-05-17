KTZ Express, Chinese Lianyungang Port partner to expand Middle Corridor hub Aktau
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Representatives from KTZ Express (Kazakhstan Railways) and China's Lianyungang Port chewed the fat about building a new container hub at the Aktau Sea Trade Port. The hub, crafted in cahoots with Lianyungang and Aktau Ports, is set to boast a capacity of 140,000 TEUs each year, bolstering Kazakhstan's logistics backbone and enhancing the international supply chain web.
