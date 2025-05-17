Russia, Kazakhstan set to boost industrial co-op with new collaborative projects

Photo: Official telegram channel of the Trade Representation of Russia in Kazakhstan

Russia and Kazakhstan are rolling up their sleeves to boost industrial cooperation and kick off new joint projects, with a flurry of investment ventures sprouting between the two nations across a wide array of sectors. Anton Loginov, Russia's Trade Representative in Kazakhstan, shone a light on the push to lend a helping hand to Russian businesses. At the 16th International Economic Forum, a roundtable was held to chew the fat about partnership opportunities in fields like machine engineering, energy, infrastructure, and furniture manufacturing.

