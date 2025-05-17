Iran Mercantile Exchange divulges its sale indicators
On May 10-15, the Iran Mercantile Exchange sold around 2.63 million tons of goods worth 487 trillion rials (about $850 million). This marked a 5.4 percent rise in value but a 9.7 percent drop in volume compared to the previous week. The sales spanned industrial, petrochemical, export, and other sectors.
