Presidential elections begin in Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Poland has launched its next presidential election today, Trend reports.

Polling stations across the country have opened, with citizens casting their votes to choose a new head of state from among 13 candidates.

According to opinion polls, it is unlikely that a decisive winner will emerge in the first round. The final outcome is expected to be determined in a second round of voting, scheduled for June 1.

The leading contenders include Karol Nawrocki, head of the Institute of National Remembrance and the candidate backed by the Law and Justice party; current Prime Minister and ruling coalition candidate Donald Tusk; and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.