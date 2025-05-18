Algeria gears up to host IsDB 2025 Annual Meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Preparations are in full swing in the capital city of Algiers, as the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria gears up to host the 2025 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group from 19 to 22 May under the theme of "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives”, Trend reports.

Ministers of finance, economy, international development, and planning from the 57 member countries of the Bank will convene in Algiers. Their discussions and decisions at the meeting will be crucial in determining the best solutions to tackling the socio-economic development challenges of the Muslim world and beyond.

This annual international event is set to be a pivotal moment for far-reaching discussions and purposeful development solutions. High-profile representatives from major global development partners and financial institutions, Islamic finance experts, private sector leaders, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will all be in attendance. The event will also be covered by top media organisations from IsDB Group member countries and around the world.

The occasion also coincides with the 50th session of the IsDB Board of Governors' Meeting, a significant milestone in promoting Islamic finance, harnessing innovations, and promoting sustainable development.

Algeria, a founding member country of IsDB, is set to make history again by hosting the AAA-rated multilateral development bank (MDB) of the Global South annual meetings for the third time. The previous editions of the Annual Meetings were in February 1990 and October 2001.