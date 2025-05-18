Pope Leo XIV officially assumes pontificate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Today, Pope Leo XIV officially commenced his pontificate by receiving the two principal symbols of papal authority — the Fisherman’s Ring and the pallium, Trend reports.

The ancient religious ritual took place in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican and marks the beginning of the papacy of the 267th Pope.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of believers, alongside more than 150 foreign delegations, members of royal families, and representatives from various religious denominations.

The solemn inauguration ceremony of newly elected Pope Leo XIV has begun at the Vatican, Trend reports.

The event, broadcast live by numerous international television networks, is taking place in St. Peter’s Basilica, in front of the tomb of the Apostle Peter—the first Pope of the Catholic Church.

Prior to the liturgical service, Pope Leo XIV greeted the crowd while riding through St. Peter’s Square and along the Via della Conciliazione in an open Popemobile.

Thousands of pilgrims, worshippers, and tourists have gathered in the Vatican to witness the historic occasion. Authorities in Rome estimate the number of participants could reach 250,000, many of whom have arrived as part of the Christian Jubilee Year celebrations.

More than 150 international delegations are attending the ceremony. Special attention is being paid to delegations from Italy, Peru—where Pope Leo XIV spent many years as a missionary and obtained citizenship—and the United States, his country of birth, particularly the delegation from Chicago.

Representatives of other Christian denominations, including the Patriarchate of Constantinople, are also present.

The highlight of the inauguration will be the presentation of the Fisherman’s Ring and the pallium, the key symbols of papal authority, to Pope Leo XIV.