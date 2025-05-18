Turkmenistan reports significant growth in freight transit volume
Photo: The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
Transit cargo traffic through Turkmenistan hit the ground running, surpassing 2 million tons between January and April 2025, which is a 20 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year. The uptick is a testament to the nation’s steadfast commitment to pouring resources into transport infrastructure and customs modernization, all in a bid to solidify its standing as a regional transit hub.
