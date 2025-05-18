Days of Azerbaijani Culture due in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. From May 19 to 22, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Tajikistan under the organization of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

These events will make a new contribution to the further rapprochement of our countries - strategic partners, as well as the development of cultural exchange.

There are deep historical ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. Sincere friendly relations and mutual visits of the heads of state play an exceptional role in the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries. On May 23, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev and President Emomali Rahmon signed the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan" in Baku.

Cultural cooperation between our countries is also developing successfully. In 2007, the Days of Tajikistan Culture were held in Azerbaijan for the first time, and a year later, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were organized in the friendly state.