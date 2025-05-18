Turkmenistan leads Central Asia with fastest border crossing time

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. In October–November 2024, the average border crossing time for transit cargo through Turkmenistan is just 50 minutes, the shortest in the Central Asian region, Trend reports, citing the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

For comparison:

Kazakhstan: 2 hours 26 minutes

Tajikistan: 1 hour 50 minutes

Kyrgyzstan: 1 hour 28 minutes

Uzbekistan: 1 hour 25 minutes

Turkmenistan is making great strides to upgrade and extend its international transportation routes. The State Customs Service is pivotal in this initiative, harnessing digital innovations, optimizing procedural frameworks, and synchronizing regulatory mechanisms with global benchmarks to enhance the efficiency of cross-border commerce.