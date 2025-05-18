Second round of presidential elections underway in Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The second round of Romania’s presidential elections kicked off on Sunday, Trend reports.

Approximately 19,000 polling stations have opened across the country, with voting beginning at 07:00 local time and continuing until 21:00. Voters still in line at closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots until 23:59.

To ensure public safety and order, over 43,000 police and gendarmerie officers have been deployed nationwide.

Nearly 18 million Romanian citizens are eligible to vote in the election. Voting abroad began on Friday and has entered its third day.

The main contest for the presidency is between George Simion, leader of the opposition nationalist “Alliance for the Unity of Romanians,” and Nicusor Dan, the pro-European independent candidate and current Mayor of Bucharest.

It is worth noting that these elections are being held as a repeat vote. The initial round, held on November 24, 2024, saw nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu receive the majority of votes. However, the Constitutional Court annulled the results, prompting a new election date to be set.