Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 18 May 2025 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. To participate in the "Araz-2025" joint exercise taking place in Azerbaijan, the head of the delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran and other participants involved in the exercise arrived in our country, Trend reports.

A meeting was held between the exercise leaders and other high-level representatives of both countries.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the objectives of the exercise, its scenario and location, the preparation process, safety regulations, as well as the tasks to be carried out at various stages.

It should be noted that the "Araz-2025" joint exercise held in the liberated territories will last until May 21.

"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest

Latest

Read more