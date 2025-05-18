"Araz-2025" joint exercise is held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. To participate in the "Araz-2025" joint exercise taking place in Azerbaijan, the head of the delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran and other participants involved in the exercise arrived in our country, Trend reports.

A meeting was held between the exercise leaders and other high-level representatives of both countries.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the objectives of the exercise, its scenario and location, the preparation process, safety regulations, as well as the tasks to be carried out at various stages.

It should be noted that the "Araz-2025" joint exercise held in the liberated territories will last until May 21.