KazMunayGas sees cargo turnover growth in 1Q2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In the first quarter of 2025, KazMunayGas (KMG) managed to turn the tide with an uptick in cargo turnover, even as the transportation volumes took a hit across the board. This growth was mainly fueled by an uptick in oil supplies from the Tengiz field to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system, which experienced a notable leap in its cargo turnover.
