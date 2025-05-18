Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 1 currencies increased, and 44 currencies decreased compared to May 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,697 rials, and one euro is 637,119 rials, while on May 18, one euro was 639,089 rials.

Currency Rial on May 18 Rial on May 17 1 US dollar USD 570,697 573,633 1 British pound GBP 757,993 760,453 1 Swiss franc CHF 681,300 683,160 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,362 58,561 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,966 55,128 1 Danish krone DKK 85,434 85,659 1 Indian rupee INR 6,669 6,705 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,397 156,197 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,851,909 1,866,063 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,699 203,711 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,879 392,833 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,035 73,407 1 Omani rial OMR 1,472,333 1,490,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 408,539 410,007 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 335,611 336,743 1 South African rand ZAR 31,626 31,700 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,693 14,774 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,052 7,097 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,785 157,591 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,557 43,789 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,967 366,725 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,186 152,969 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,517,811 1,525,620 1 Singapore dollar SGD 438,871 441,097 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,299 472,356 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,083 19,192 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,590 418,850 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,458 104,157 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,164 79,565 100 Thai baht THB 1,717,063 1,716,353 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,851 133,566 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,039 409,275 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,932 809,073 1 euro EUR 637,119 639,089 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,118 112,602 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,169 209,421 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,693 34,805 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,133 8,177 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,255 175,183 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,704 337,431 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,022,649 1,027,326 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,273 55,662 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,848 163,937 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,061 6,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 799,944 rials and $1 costs 716,547 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 778,155 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,030 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials.