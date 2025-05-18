Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 18

Iran Materials 18 May 2025 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 18

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 1 currencies increased, and 44 currencies decreased compared to May 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,697 rials, and one euro is 637,119 rials, while on May 18, one euro was 639,089 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 18

Rial on May 17

1 US dollar

USD

570,697

573,633

1 British pound

GBP

757,993

760,453

1 Swiss franc

CHF

681,300

683,160

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,362

58,561

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,966

55,128

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,434

85,659

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,669

6,705

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,397

156,197

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,851,909

1,866,063

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,699

203,711

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,879

392,833

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,035

73,407

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,472,333

1,490,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

408,539

410,007

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

335,611

336,743

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,626

31,700

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,693

14,774

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,052

7,097

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,785

157,591

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,557

43,789

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,967

366,725

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,186

152,969

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,517,811

1,525,620

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

438,871

441,097

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,299

472,356

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,083

19,192

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,590

418,850

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,458

104,157

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,164

79,565

100 Thai baht

THB

1,717,063

1,716,353

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,851

133,566

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,039

409,275

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,932

809,073

1 euro

EUR

637,119

639,089

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,118

112,602

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,169

209,421

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,693

34,805

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,133

8,177

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,255

175,183

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,704

337,431

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,022,649

1,027,326

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,273

55,662

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,848

163,937

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,061

6,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 799,944 rials and $1 costs 716,547 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 778,155 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,030 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more