Kazakhstan sheds light on foreign trade turnover in 1Q2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 18. Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $29.27 billion.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics indicates that exports during the mentioned period reached $16.36 billion, while imports totaled $12.91 billion.

According to the information, the main share of export goods from Kazakhstan from January through March 2025 is comprised of the following items: crude oil and raw petroleum products (52.3 percent), refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (5.3 percent), copper ores and concentrates (4 percent), ferroalloys (3.3 percent), and wheat and meslin (2.3 percent).

In terms of imports, the largest share is occupied by the following goods: passenger cars (3.9 percent), pharmaceuticals (3.1 percent), bodies for motor vehicles (2.9 percent), telephone apparatus (2.3 percent), and parts and accessories for motor vehicles (2.2 percent).

Kazakhstan's main export partners are: Italy (25.2 percent), China (15.1 percent), Russia (9.8 percent), the Netherlands (6.4 percent), Türkiye (5.1 percent), and Uzbekistan (4.7 percent).

Regarding imports, goods are mainly sourced from the following countries: Russia (29.1 percent), China (26.8 percent), South Korea (4.4 percent), Germany (4.2 percent), the United States (3 percent) and Turkey (2.7 percent).

The Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a governmental agency under the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan. It serves as the central authority for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating official statistical data across various sectors, including economics, demographics, environment, and social indicators.