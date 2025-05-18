Weekly review of key developments marking Azerbaijan’s financial landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18.​ The official data shows that the average monthly nominal salary of salaried employees in Azerbaijan rose by 10 percent year-on-year from January through March 2025, reaching 1,083 manat ($637).

Concurrently, the total income of the population from January through April 2025 grew by 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to 26.3 billion manat ($15.4 billion) in nominal terms.

As disclosed last week, since its inception, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) has issued 54,350 mortgage loans with a total value of 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion).

In the same reporting period, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy collected nearly 6.9 billion manat ($4 billion) in taxes for the state budget, while revenues from the privatization of state property rose by 47.8 percent compared to last year, reaching 51.6 million manat ($30.3 billion).

The State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic contributed over 77.3 million manat ($45.4 million) in taxes to the state budget, and unemployment insurance payments there reached around 1.5 million manat ($882,300).

Amid ongoing efforts to formalize wages and employment, mandatory state social insurance payments exceeded 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) from January through April 2025.

During the reporting time, 5 billion manat ($2.9 billion) was directed toward fixed capital investments—4.6 percent less than the same period last year.

The information and communication sector provided services worth 1.12 billion manat ($658.8 million), and value-added tax (VAT) refunds to foreigners and stateless persons totaled 2.92 million manat ($1.71 million).

Additionally, 161,897 Asan Imza (Easy Signature) certificates were issued to taxpayers across 108,017 applications from January through April 2025. In Nakhchivan, 2,111 certificates were issued based on 1,205 applications.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) issued binding instructions to two banks—Bank Eurasia and Azerbaijan Industry Bank—as part of its regulatory oversight.