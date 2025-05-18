Global price dynamics for food products revealed - list

In April 2025, the FAO Food Price Index rose to 128.3 points, up 1 percent from March and 7.6 percent year-on-year. Grain, meat, and dairy prices increased, while vegetable oils and sugar declined. These shifts were driven by export trends, seasonal demand, and currency fluctuations.

